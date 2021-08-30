Calcasieu deputies prepared for water rescues in Southeast Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many here know the feeling of being at wits’ end in the aftermath of a destructive storm and wondering if you will make it through.

Remember when Hurricane Laura brought us to our knees? How great it felt when we saw volunteers from around the state here to ease our pain?

Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies are ready with help for our neighbors to the east.

Different types of boats are lined up, fueled and ready to go if the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Marine Division is called upon.

Lt. Ron Johnson, who oversees the division, says they are ready to save lives if needed.

“A couple of 27-foot cabin boats and then a 40 foot if we have to go like in the Mississippi River - any big, big water to go assist,” Johnson said. “Our first primary response would be search and rescue. If we’re contacted for that, we’ll go and support that side. And then secondary, we have teams set up that can come in and support with the other needed responses as far as everyday law enforcement.”

The teams are outfitted with everything from LED lights, a generator, power converter, clothing, cots - all they need is a roof over their heads.

Besides boats, there are high water trucks to rescue others who may be stranded. The trucks were used here in the historic May flood.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says it’s a chance to give back.

“We had sheriffs from all over the state and all over the country that came to help us for Rita and for Laura and Delta,” Mancuso said. “So, we know what it’s like to also go help people, but we also know what it’s like to have to receive the help.”

Mancuso says most of what they expect to do will be eligible for reimbursement by FEMA.

