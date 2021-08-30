Beauregard Sheriff’s Office organizing food donations for Hurricane Ida victims

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in donating non-perishable food donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Sheriff Mark Herford said in a statement:

“Just over a year ago, Beauregard Parish was hit by Hurricane Laura, and a short time later by Hurricane Delta and we were struggling.

Two Sheriffs stepped up to help us for weeks, asking nothing in return. Sheriff Willie Martin and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Tim Soignet and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Now, they have been hit hard by Hurricane Ida and it’s our turn to help! I am seeking donations of non-perishable goods to send to St. James and Terrebonne Parishes.

Starting tomorrow, Monday, August 30th, we will be collecting donations at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, South Side Substation, and West Side Substation.

Please be generous and help us help those who were there for us in our time of need.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.