50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Acadian Ambulance evacuated approximately 700 patients prior to Hurricane Ida

Acadian also says they have added 32 ambulances from other areas.
Acadian also says they have added 32 ambulances from other areas.(WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance says prior to Hurricane Ida’s landfall, they coordinated the evacuation of approximately 700 patients.

We are currently relocating patients from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Louisiana, and Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma to other Ochsner facilities. We are also coordinating the evacuation of approximately 100 patients from Terrebonne General to Ochsner facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge with the assistance of additional ambulances provided by FEMA and other EMS agencies.

In addition to our normal ambulance operations consisting of 225 units in Louisiana and Mississippi, we have added 32 ambulances from our other operational areas, two ambulance buses and five vans to facilitate evacuation and repatriation activities.

We also have 12 helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft available for evacuations.

Acadian Ambulance on Hurricane Ida operations

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Back to typical summer weather for a few days
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida