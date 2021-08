Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Meals will be available for evacuees of Hurricane Ida beginning at 11 a.m. today at Catholic Charities.

Phillips 66 donated 900 meals, which will be distributed at 1225 Second Street in Lake Charles.

Priority will be given to East Louisiana evacuees.

Text CCSWLA to 84576 for more information.

