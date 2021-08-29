50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 28, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 28, 2021.

Marvin Eduardo Curry-Figueroa, 29, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence districts; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; vehicle license required; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.

Kurt Barry Fruge, 32, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

James Travis Fontenot, 44, Kinder: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 33, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Paul Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); stalking, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second; direct contempt of court.

Seth Anthony Robin, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Jonathan Blake Haas, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment (2 charges).

Gregory Bazile, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000.

Nathaniel Paul Bernard, 42, Lake Charles: Simple battery; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Ida continues to slowly weaken
Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, continues to move north into Central Louisiana
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Hurricane Ida 4 p.m. advisory
Ida not weakening hours after making landfall
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuations from Burton Coliseum
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana.
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana.
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana