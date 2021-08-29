SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 28, 2021.

Marvin Eduardo Curry-Figueroa, 29, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence districts; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; vehicle license required; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.

Kurt Barry Fruge, 32, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

James Travis Fontenot, 44, Kinder: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 33, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Paul Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); stalking, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second; direct contempt of court.

Seth Anthony Robin, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Jonathan Blake Haas, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment (2 charges).

Gregory Bazile, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000.

Nathaniel Paul Bernard, 42, Lake Charles: Simple battery; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.