Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ida nearing landfall today in SE Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The big story remains Hurricane Ida with major impacts ahead to the state of Louisiana. As of 4 a.m. Ida is located 75 miles south of the Mouth of Mississippi River and has winds of 140 mph and Ida is moving northwest at 15 mph. Ida has rapidly intensified as forecast. The landfall point appears to be near Grand Isle and Golden Meadow by midday/early afternoon as a major category 4 hurricane.

Ida 4 a.m. (KPLC)

There is very high confidence that impacts to all of Southwest Louisiana will be little to none based on the current track and that is not likely to change today as the storm nears landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

Ida forecast track (KPLC)

The only tropical advisories that remain in effect for Southwest Louisiana are tropical storm warnings for eastern Cameron, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes. All other watches and warnings have been canceled.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been dropped (KPLC)

Impacts as far as some tropical storm force wind gusts will begin in the warned parishes by early to mid-afternoon with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times. Otherwise, the remainder of Southwest Louisiana should not experience wind gusts over 30 mph. These breeziest conditions will continue through midday Monday and begin to relax quite a bit through the afternoon tomorrow. We are not expecting problems in Southwest Louisiana from this storm. No storm surge or flooding, minimal rain amounts and nothing more than sporadic power outages possible.

Futurecast winds (KPLC)

So here is the bottom-line: Southwest Louisiana is no longer in the forecast cone and the threat of any significant impacts in Southwest Louisiana is near zero based on very high forecast confidence in these hours leading up to landfall today across Southwest Louisiana. Do not travel into the central or eastern parts of the state through tomorrow as conditions will quickly deteriorate this morning.

Landfall expected by midday/early-afternoon (KPLC)

Make sure to stay tuned to the 7Stormteam as we will be provided hourly updates throughout the day on KPLC.

Meteorologist Ben Terry

