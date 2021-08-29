50/50 Thursdays
Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ida making landfall near Grand Isle

By Ben Terry, Jacob Durham and Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane Ida nears landfall as of midday Sunday. As of 10 a.m. Ida is located 60 miles WSW of the Mouth of Mississippi River and has winds of 150 mph and Ida is moving northwest at 13 mph. Ida has rapidly intensified as forecast. The landfall point appears to be near Grand Isle and Golden Meadow by or before noon today.

10 AM
10 AM(KPLC)

There is very high confidence that impacts to all of Southwest Louisiana will be none based on the current track and that is not likely to change today as the storm nears landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

Landfall at Noon
Landfall at Noon(KPLC)

Tropical storm warnings have been canceled for all of Southwest Louisiana inland parishes.

Tropical watches/warnings
Tropical watches/warnings(KPLC)

Impacts as far as some tropical storm force wind gusts will begin in the warned parishes by early to mid-afternoon with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times. Otherwise, the remainder of Southwest Louisiana should not experience wind gusts over 30 mph. These breeziest conditions will continue through midday Monday and begin to relax quite a bit through the afternoon tomorrow. We are not expecting problems in Southwest Louisiana from this storm. No storm surge or flooding, minimal rain amounts and no power outages.

Futurecast winds
Futurecast winds(KPLC)

So here is the bottom-line: Southwest Louisiana is no longer in the forecast cone and the threat of any significant impacts in Southwest Louisiana is near zero based on very high forecast confidence in these hours leading up to landfall today across Southwest Louisiana. Do not travel into the central or eastern parts of the state through tomorrow as conditions will quickly deteriorate this morning.

Landfall expected by midday/early-afternoon
Landfall expected by midday/early-afternoon(KPLC)

Make sure to stay tuned to the 7Stormteam as we will be provided hourly updates throughout the day on KPLC. Download the First Alert Weather App to track the latest on the storm as well as our afternoon storms the next few days.

Meteorologist Ben Terry

