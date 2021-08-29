50/50 Thursdays
Multiple fire departments respond to ‘heavy smoke’ at Starks residence

(Live 5)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7 and Houston River Fire Departments extinguished a residential fire on Second Street in Starks Sunday, according to the Ward 6 Fire Department.

Firefighters made an aggressive transitional attack to control the fire, the Ward 6 Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The fire departments received assistance from Acadian Ambulance and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Ward 6 Fire Department wrote.

