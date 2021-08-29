50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ida not weakening hours after making landfall

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hours after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane in Port Fourchon just before noon, Ida is not weakening.

As of 4 p.m., 130 mph winds continued to lash southeast Louisiana.

Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding continue.

In Galliano, sustained winds of 91 mph and gusts up to 122 mph were reported.

The system is expected to continue northwest. Ida slowed to a devastating 10 mph crawl.

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida: 4 p.m. update - Aug. 29
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 4 p.m.
Ida continues to slowly weaken
Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, continues to move north into Central Louisiana
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

First Alert Weather
TROPICAL UPDATE: Ida nears landfall over Grand Isle
5:00 AM Update
HURRICANE IDA: 5:00 AM Update
Ida continues to slowly weaken
Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, continues to move north into Central Louisiana
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida: Continuous live coverage