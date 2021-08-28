50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2021.

Rigoberto Mata, 48, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Kenny Wayne Achane, 33, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.

Destin Alexander Reed, 27, Welsh: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana second offense.

Quincy Jerom Mason, 39, Iowa: Obscenity.

Markques Burton, 65, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Ramon Tezeno, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Jose Moises Galeas-Diaz, 19, Iowa: Second degree kidnapping; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Marco Antonio Perales, 28, Donna, TX: Probation violation; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure.

Brandon Dean Schaefer, 31, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Gregory Paul Lambert, 52, Lake Charles: Display of plates; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first.

Blake Tyler Baglio, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Justin Shane Landry, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana second offense.

Veronica Ella Carter, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Christopher Brett Hinton, 38, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Tyrone Hollis Whotte, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, third offense; traffic-control signals; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Crystal M. Ardoin, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; direct contempt of court.

Bryant Antwon Hansbrough, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

