Some Calcasieu Parish schools still repairing one year after Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One year since Hurricane Laura, some Calcasieu Parish schools are still tackling repairs.

“When I first came in, the only door I could make my way in was the front door, and I noticed a hissing sound and ceiling tiles down in the floor, water in the floors,” LeBlanc Middle School Principal Gena Granger. “I could see something down the hall that I couldn’t make out what it was, and actually, what it was was an entire wall that was blown in and all the glass and the doors laying in the hallway.”

Granger said she felt heartbroken as she walked onto the middle school campus for the first time following Hurricane Laura.

“To see all that destruction, the first thing that runs through your mind is ‘how will we ever get this back together?’” Granger said.

One year later, repairs continue.

“We have three double classroom temporary buildings that band, art, horticulture, they’re all out there,” Granger said. “We will move teachers and classrooms into those T-buildings in phases when the contractors get ready to work on various sections of the building after they finish this one.”

Over at Prien Lake Elementary, Principal Julie Ortego says they’re still awaiting repairs.

“We have some temporary buildings coming in for some of our classrooms, and we’re going to be phasing our repairs due to how big our school is,” Ortego said. “We’ll start phase one, which is our second-grade building, which has minimal damage. And then, moving into phase two, which is the building we’re in, K-1. And phase three is the original part of the schools.”

With an event of this magnitude, a year later, priorities remain clear.

“You know, if something starts leaking, we just put a trash can under it and move a little bit. And we just, we’re able to see what’s important is just the learning,” Ortego said.

Over at LeBlanc, Granger says besides resilience, patience is one of the lessons learned.

“Everybody is missing or lacking something that they would like to have in their classroom, but we don’t have to have that to have an education. And it will come in time,” Granger said.

Granger says the estimated time frame for the entire building to be finished is by the end of February.

Both principals say they now feel more prepared in the case of another storm.

