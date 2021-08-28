Sheriff on Hurricane Laura recovery: “It’s a daily struggle”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As soon as the sun came up on Aug. 27, 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began the mission of clearing streets and answering distress calls. One year removed from the storm, the devastation is still just as apparent.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso invited our cameras into the department during Hurricane Laura and now shows us the progress that’s been made in the last year.

“It’s a fire hazard because the wires got wet, so now because of that all the wiring has to be pulled out,” Sheriff Mancuso says as he points to loose wires hanging from a hallway door in the prison.

Work has begun on the facility but it’s not just repairs, in some areas, it’s starting from scratch. A process already filled with red tape has met unprecedented obstacles.

“It’s circumstances out of our control, such as COVID, supply and demand with materials, factories being shut down because of COVID. I think under normal circumstances, we would have been pretty operational by now,” Mancuso says.

The inmate population – normally than 1,200 – sits around 80 housed in Calcasieu Parish. The rest are held in facilities around the state.

“I think the outer windows all have to be redone and changed,” he says.

Every window, every inch of fencing, every door in the prison will need an overhaul. The damage done to the main building on Broad Street is just as extensive. The real-time crime center, just a few years old, had to be gutted. Meanwhile, the detectives’ office and interview rooms are still littered with construction supplies a year after the storm.

“We were all cutting up, goofing off a little bit and then you can just hear the asphalt get ripped off. It shook the whole building,” says Sgt. Ryan Tarver. “Just an amazing display of power. It was pretty scary.”

Tarver was part of a crew on the first vehicle out after the storm. They were tasked with carving a path to a local hospital. A trip that normally takes 10 minutes took four hours.

“We were prepared, but nothing can really prepare you for that,” Sgt. Tarver says about the damage.

Sgt. Tarver sawing through fallen tree after Hurricane Laura (KPLC)

The images were shocking but the team pressed forward, answering calls that came in during the height of the storm.

“Some of those calls were rewarding,” Tarver explained, “to be able to make contact with a subject and be able to contact their family and let them know they are ok… but it was also one of the most preventable things. You don’t have to worry about your family if you leave whenever Ben Terry tells you to leave. Whenever you have your local weatherman saying ‘This is my last newscast, I have to evacuate, it’s no longer safe,’ that should have been a wake-up call for a lot of people.”

While many were blessed with a moment to digest the devastation, the men and women of the sheriff’s office were on the clock.

“We had a plan but when you have in the first 24 hours a riverboat against the bridge, an out-of-control chlorine chemical plant fire, a double homicide, you’re radio room catches on fire twice, other than being flooded, your plan is out of the window,” says Cmdr. Gene Pittman.

He credits the department’s leadership for quickly assessing the damage and adapting protocol. Meanwhile in the back of everyone’s mind: “How’s my home? My family?”

“It’s tough to do what you need to do and realize that the public is the priority and that takes a lot of dedication. We are all human,” Pittman says.

Tarver calls the last year an emotional rollercoaster.

“Some people that I work with that I look up to as leaders, like all-stars at the sheriff’s office, had emotional breakdowns. Everybody did. The point I’d like to make is that’s ok.”

After processing what Laura did, it’s time to learn from the storm and move forward. Mancuso says Hurricane Rita revealed the need for more generators. Harvey reinforced the importance of high water vehicles. Laura revealed a need for a stronger water system. Among the many projects at the sheriff’s office is the addition of tanks to supply their office with potable water for weeks after a disaster.

Sheriff Mancuso has a wish list for the department, including hurricane-proof command centers on either side of the Calcasieu River. He wants to implement new ways to best protect not just the property, but the people who go to work there every day.

“It’s a daily struggle. It’s hard to walk in here every day. There’s building materials and construction materials everywhere,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “I think all of us just want some type of normalcy just like anybody else in our community that’s going through the same thing. I guess the good thing – every one of us are going through it.”

