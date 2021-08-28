Multiple Lake Area Market Baskets still remained closed one year later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three hundred and sixty-five days after the storm, and many Lake Area businesses still remain closed, including four Market Basket grocery stores.

The sound of busy employees at many local Market Baskets haven’t been heard in quite some time.

“We had seven stores with significant damage and roof failure, and we had one store that was totally destroyed in DeQuincy,” Market Basket president and CEO Skylar Thompson said. “Most people would wonder we why haven’t gotten them all reopened or recovered, but we had three that were reconstructed or repaired. And we are still working on the other four.”

Thompson said they have had more than their share of delays during the rebuilding process.

“What’s happened with some of the delays in reconstruction is either a combination of insurance adjusters, professional services like engineers and architects, and now, we are experiencing some material delays,” Thompson said.

Thompson said they are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are just so thankful for our associates and our customers, for everything that they have done for us and for supporting us through this difficult time,” Thompson said.

The Nelson Road location is set to reopen in December, while the Ryan Street and Moss Bluff stores will welcome customers early next year.

