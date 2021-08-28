Moss Bluff skating rink turned into temporary church

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One Moss Bluff church was totaled by Hurricane Laura, and as they rebuild, the church’s temporary home is a bit unorthodox.

A beloved hangout spot in Moss Bluff has found a new purpose. After Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church was destroyed, it found a temporary home at the recently closed Wheelers Family Entertainment Center.

“A year ago today, we were sitting here with a beautiful campus,” Pastor Jared Pugh said. “Coming out of COVID, things seemed to be really starting to get rolling again. And then obviously, August 27 - Laura showed up.”

Now, on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights, the roller skating rink turns into a place of worship.

The congregation first began meeting in a 1,500 square foot event hall, which it quickly outgrew. So, the members became real-life holy rollers. Pugh says they’ve embraced their new home.

“We’ve got t-shirts that say ‘Holy Roller’ on it. It’s got the roller skates still up. There’s still some of the equipment in there, but we’ve cleaned around, set up, made walls, created Sunday school areas,” Pugh said. “They’ve tried to talk me into putting skates on, but I’m too old for it. I’ll break a hip or something.”

Although unconventional, members of the church, like Hannah Thomas, say the rink is a blessing.

“I would’ve never thought the place that we grew up in Moss Bluff, you know, the hangout spot, would be a future place that we would have church in,” Thomas said. “It kind of just turned into our new home.”

Now, the church is in the process of building a brand-new facility in the same location.

“We’re just excited about it. The process is going good. The city has worked with us very well. So, we’re just excited about the future and what it’s going to be like,” Pugh said.

In the weeks following Laura and Delta, the church distributed supplies, donated by churches and companies from across the Nation. They also handed out 65,000 hot meals to the community, the majority of which were cooked by volunteers from a biker church in Indiana.

“Our community has gotten to see that it’s not just about the four walls, but it’s about being able to rally, come together and be for our community and help our community,” Pugh said.

For now, MBP Church is looking forward to its permanent home.

“I will miss the rink, because it was, I guess, a new season for us,” Thomas said. “But I am very excited to be back in our church.”

“We’re coming out better than what we were and taking a bad situation and turning it into a blessing,” Pugh said. “Allowing a storm to turn into a positive in our church’s history.”

Pugh says they hope to be in the new building by February or March of next year.

