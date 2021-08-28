Mayor LaToya Cantrell warns residents ‘now is the time’ to evacuate, or prepare to hunker down for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Saturday (Aug. 28) warned the city’s residents and visitors that time is running short to secure themselves from the expected fury of Hurricane Ida.

“If you are voluntarily evacuating, now is the time to leave,” Cantrell said at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at City Hall. “If you are riding this out, you need to be prepared to hunker down.”

Ida remained on target to strike the Louisiana coast west of New Orleans on Sunday, and to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before it arrives. Winds near the storm’s core were projected to reach at least 130 miles per hour.

“This storm, in no way, will be weakening,” Cantrell cautioned.

Cantrell and other city emergency officials stressed the need for residents to appreciate the severity of the coming event and its aftermath.

“We are facing a dangerous storm that needs to be taken seriously,” said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “If you intend to leave, do so now. There is a small window. If you are still here tonight, you need to be prepared to shelter in place by midnight.”

Officials advised those sheltering in place to have food, water, medications and pets secured at a level that would be sustainable for at least three days.

“The first 72 (hours) is on you,” Arnold said. “You need to have your supplies prepared.”

Cantrell said that while no city-sponsored evacuation effort was in place -- “We didn’t have the time,” she said -- her administration was prepared to help in the immediate aftermath.

“We are pivoting to our post-storm response,” she said.

Cantrell expressed her confidence in the city’s protective levee system to prevent major storm surge flooding. But Arnold also said residents should expect major disruptions in its electrical grid after the storm roars through.

“Extended power loss is almost certain,” he said.

