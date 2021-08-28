50/50 Thursdays
Mama Reta’s Kitchen making way back to Lake Charles

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Home cookin’, soul food, comfort food classics - those are some of the ways to describe Mama Reta’s Kitchen.

Reta Durgan was forced to move her fan-favorite business, Mama Reta’s Kitchen, to Lafayette after suffering damages from Hurricane Laura.

But she has a message for her Lake Charles faithful: Mama’s comin’ home.

The house she grew up in, 1916 Belden Street, is now the new location of Mama Reta’s Kitchen but with a twist.

“I’ll only be doing drive-thru, call-in, and pickup orders. I will no longer have a sit-down dining room,” Mama Reta said.

She’s excited about this chapter, but one thing she’ll miss for sure is her customer’s smiling faces.

“For the last six years, I enjoyed my customers - having that one-on-one conversation with you guys, entertaining you guys out there and I will miss that,” she said. “But for now, Mama Reta’s is going to be a drive-thru kitchen with the same kind of service that you love.”

Mama Reta’s goal is to be back up in running by the middle of October.

