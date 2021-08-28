Life in Grand Chenier after Laura

Grand Chenier, LA (KPLC) - Coastal Cameron communities were nearly washed away when Laura made landfall.

T-Mae Booth lives to tell the tales of the storms that have plowed through Grand Chenier in recent history, starting with Hurricane Audrey, then Rita, and now Laura. But T-Mae, and this small community, continue to put up a fight.

Way down in the deep south of Louisiana lies Grand Chenier, a true Cajun bliss near the Gulf.

“Grand Chenier stands for God’s country, and that’s what it is, it’s God’s country,” Rose Manuel said while sitting next to her aunt, T-Mae.

Driving along 82, you’ll miss it if you blink - the longest-standing grocery store in the community.

“As long as I’m going to be alive, I’m going to have this store,” T-Mae, the 93-year-old owner of Booth’s Grocery, said.

The store is one of the few structures left standing. Aside from that, the slice of Hurricane Laura still sits as an open wound.

“Nothing left, nothing left, you know...nothing, not much at all,” Cameron Parish Police Jury President Scott Trahan said.

Having grown up in Grand Chenier, Trahan said it was difficult to see his hometown damaged after yet another storm. Homes, parks, churches - all destroyed.

“I would love to see a church rebuilt in Grand Chenier,” Michelle Booth, T-Mae’s daughter-in-law, said.

Now, a new Sunday ritual of dedicated twenty-some community members help nourish T-Mae’s love of being surrounded by people.

“They [churches] all gone. Now, on Sundays, I have mass at my house,” T-Mae said.

She said there is still some work left to be done to the shop, but as she said, she will be running Booth’s as long as she lives. With all the damage in Grand Chenier, it’s evident some things aren’t as resilient as T-Mae and Booth’s Grocery.

