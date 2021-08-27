Touchdown Live: Jamboree week highlights and scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as Jamboree games kicked off Thursday.
It marked a return to the field for Barbe, Sam Houston, LaGrange, Washington-Marion and Elton as each school didn’t play in 2020 due to hurricane damage and COVID-19.
We will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following night cast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.
Below are the final scores of all of Southwest Louisiana’s Jamboree games.
FRIDAY:
John Curtis 39, Jennings 6
Hamilton Christian 20, Slaughter Community Charter 8
Rosepine 41, Pickering 6
Iowa 20, Opelousas 0
SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree:
DeQuincy 14, LaGrange 0
Sulphur 24, Washington-Marion 0
St. Louis 14, Barbe 9
Allen Parish Jamboree
Kinder 7, Oakdale 0
Kinder 13, Oberlin 0
Oakdale 7, Oberlin 0
THURSDAY:
Kaplan 33, Lake Arthur 12
Iota 21, Eunice 6
East Beauregard 12, Merryville 12
Welsh 21, Elton 13
SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree:
Grand Lake 8, Vinton 7
Westlake 21, Sam Houston 21
LCCP 20, DeRidder 0
