Touchdown Live: Jamboree week highlights and scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as Jamboree games kicked off Thursday.

It marked a return to the field for Barbe, Sam Houston, LaGrange, Washington-Marion and Elton as each school didn’t play in 2020 due to hurricane damage and COVID-19.

We will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following night cast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.

Below are the final scores of all of Southwest Louisiana’s Jamboree games.

FRIDAY:

John Curtis 39, Jennings 6

Hamilton Christian 20, Slaughter Community Charter 8

Rosepine 41, Pickering 6

Iowa 20, Opelousas 0

SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree:

DeQuincy 14, LaGrange 0

Sulphur 24, Washington-Marion 0

St. Louis 14, Barbe 9

Allen Parish Jamboree

Kinder 7, Oakdale 0

Kinder 13, Oberlin 0

Oakdale 7, Oberlin 0

THURSDAY:

Kaplan 33, Lake Arthur 12

Iota 21, Eunice 6

East Beauregard 12, Merryville 12

Welsh 21, Elton 13

SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree:

Grand Lake 8, Vinton 7

Westlake 21, Sam Houston 21

LCCP 20, DeRidder 0

