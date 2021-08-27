Those in FEMA temporary housing should pay attention to weather alerts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was in Lake Charles Thursday to attend a news conference with the governor and to do a whirlwind tour of the area.

According to FEMA’s administrator, about 2,400 households have been placed in temporary housing, giving them time to decide what their more permanent solution might be.

One is 72-year-old Carole Porter who rode out Hurricane Laura in Chateau Du Lac high rise in Lake Charles and says she won’t do that again.

“I felt the building shift. I said, Oh no, I hope I come out of this okay, thank you Jesus,’” Porter said.

Like many others, Carole was provided with FEMA-funded housing off Swisco Road after Hurricane Laura. But she says she won’t stay here if a dangerous storm approaches.

“We plan on going to - either by her place or somewhere. We going to get out of here if it come this way,” Porter said.

Her dear friend Arlene Quibodeaux, from Evangeline, says she will make sure Carole is safe if a storm threatens.

“Carole is like a sister to me, and she’ll always be a sister, even though we’re salt and pepper. But we’re sisters,” Quibodeaux said.

“And if this storm comes this time, I will take her to a safe place to be with her,” Quibodeaux said.

Criswell says those in FEMA housing should stay on top of emergency advice.

“If they tell you to evacuate, that means it’s important to evacuate, whether you’re in one of our temporary housing units or in your own home,” Criswell said.

Read below for more information on weather preparedness for survivors in FEMA temporary housing.

What to do during severe weather:

▪ If severe weather is predicted, stay alert to weather warnings and comply with any local official evacuation orders.

▪ Use the weather radio to monitor evacuation orders. Evacuate immediately if local officials recommend manufactured housing occupants find sturdier shelter.

▪ Should local officials recommend manufactured housing occupants find sturdier shelter, evacuate immediately. Survivors in travel trailers must leave the trailer in place.

▪ Never take shelter in a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit during high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes or floods. Expectations for FEMA temporary housing occupants before, during and after severe weather. Occupants in FEMA temporary housing units are not to board up windows, move the unit, or alter the units in any physical way. Individuals are only required to evacuate with their personal belongings when instructed to do so by state and local emergency management officials.

▪ FEMA strongly encourages applicants to get renters insurance while they are in FEMA units.

▪ Applicants in FEMA temporary housing units should develop their own evacuation and emergency communication plans.

▪ Occupants in FEMA temporary housing units should always follow the instructions given for evacuation by the state or local emergency management officials. Those who do not have the ability to evacuate can contact their local emergency manager or call 211 to help them with their transportation needs.

▪ Do not leave your pet behind in a manufactured housing unit or travel trailer during severe weather.

▪ If an occupant’s unit is damaged, they are encouraged to contact their caseworker to advise whether the occupant can return home, or they may call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use tty, call 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, innocaption or captel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

FEMA says it’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

For more information, visit https://www.ready.gov/ or https://www.getagameplan.org/

