TDL: Jamboree week round up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as Jamboree games kicked off Thursday.

Thursday night’s Jamboree games featured the resurgence of Sam Houston and Elton squads that sat out last season due to hurricane damage and COVID-19, a Westlake team that looks much improved from a year ago, a young Vinton Lions team that has big-play potential, a Grand Lake team that is fresh off a state title appearance, and an LCCP squad that has young, but talented players on both sides of the ball.

We will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following night cast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.

Below are the final scores of Thursday night’s Jamboree games, and a schedule of the games that are coming on Friday.

THURSDAY:

Grand Lake 8, Vinton 7

Westlake 21, Sam Houston 21

LCCP 20, DeRidder 0

Kaplan 33, Lake Arthur 12

Iota 21, Eunice 6

East Beauregard 12, Merryville 12

Welsh 21, Elton 13

FRIDAY:

John Curtis at Jennings - 5:30 at Jennings High School

Hamilton Christian vs Slaughter Christian - 6:00 at Ascension Christian High School

Pickering at Rosepine - 7:00 at Rosepine High School

SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree

LaGrange vs. DeQuincy - 5:00 at Sulphur High School

Washington-Marion at Sulphur - 6:30 at Sulphur High School

St. Louis vs. Barbe - 8:00 at Sulphur High School

Allen Parish Jamboree

Oakdale vs Kinder vs Oberlin - 7:00 at Oakdale High School - Will play one quarter each against both opposing teams.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.