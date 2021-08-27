SWLA still waiting for federal supplemental disaster aid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has said it before and he’ll say it again - he believes it’s past time Southwest Louisiana receives supplemental disaster aid from the federal government.

“Some say I’m beating a dead horse,” he said at a news conference Thursday - one day before Hurricane Laura’s anniversary - leaving little doubt where he was headed. “But I cannot take the opportunity as we approach the one-year anniversary - and that is, the glaring, unacceptable, embarrassing lack of supplemental disaster aid for this community.”

Indeed, Southwest Louisiana has been through a lot this year.

Like the rest of the world, the pandemic has hit the area hard, accounting for 850 deaths since March 2020.

And Southwest Louisiana’s houses and buildings have taken blow after blow.

Hurricane Laura devastated the area’s infrastructure on Aug. 27, 2020, destroying many homes and buildings. Hardly a structure was left without some form of damage.

Southwest Louisiana then suffered the rare occurrence of two hurricanes in one season when Delta roared ashore in Cameron Parish in October 2020.

Four months later, the area’s struggling infrastructure was exposed when a winter storm traveled across the U.S. in February 2021. The freezing temperatures burst pipes across the area, but because many damaged homes were vacant, finding the leaking pipes and rebuilding water pressure became a chore in itself.

Finally - hopefully - on May 17, more than 12 inches of rain fell in Lake Charles, re-flooding many homes that were already under repair.

Hunter can quickly rattle off how long the federal government took to grant supplemental disaster aid to other communities hit by disasters - 34 days after Hurricane Andrew, 98 days after Superstorm Sandy, 10 days after Hurricane Katrina.

“And you know what, they needed it,” Hunter says. “Here we sit having endured four federally declared natural disasters - more than any other community in American history within the span of a year and we do not have the same federal response that came 10 days after Hurricane Katrina.”

While it’s been 365 days since Hurricane Laura, Hunter is adamant - it’s not too late for the federal government to act.

“Pres. Trump and the 116th Congress had a chance to act. They did not,” Hunter says. “Pres. Biden and the 117th Congress has a chance to act and we plead that they do.”

