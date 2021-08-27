50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2021.

Tristan Raye Murray, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyrone Chad Williams, 21, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.

Alvin Dugas Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things over $500; vehicle not registered.

Christian Chase Kleinschmidt, 20, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Junior Alejandro, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Matthew Joseph Gragg, 26, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Amanda Kay Spears, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Troy Anthony Zeno, 32, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a movable; possession of marijuana.

Joshua Michael Price, 35, Westlake: Property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.

Anthony Dwayne Jenkins, 50, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

Jaimee Marie Hetzler, 41, Westlake: Probation violation (2 charges).

Tyler Gage Lanthier, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); theft under $5,000 (3 charges).

James Cody Watkins, 26, Iowa: Child endangerment.

Matthew James Mansco, 24, DeQuincy: Federal detainer.

Jonathan Bryan Mayo, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shemire Dwayne Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; obscenity.

Malcolm Scott Guillory III, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bradley Wayne Dowden, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; unlawful use or possession of body armor; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Tropical Storm Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Latest track from the National Hurricane Center: 10 p.m. update
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ida a little stronger this morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Ida, Hurricane Watch for portions of SWLA
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Ida Near Cayman Islands, Hurricane Watch issued for portions of SWLA
LDH storm safety tips
Louisiana Dept. of Health offers storm safety tips
LDH storm safety tips
LDH offers storm safety tips