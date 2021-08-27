SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2021.

Tristan Raye Murray, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyrone Chad Williams, 21, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.

Alvin Dugas Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things over $500; vehicle not registered.

Christian Chase Kleinschmidt, 20, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Junior Alejandro, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Matthew Joseph Gragg, 26, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Amanda Kay Spears, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Troy Anthony Zeno, 32, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a movable; possession of marijuana.

Joshua Michael Price, 35, Westlake: Property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.

Anthony Dwayne Jenkins, 50, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

Jaimee Marie Hetzler, 41, Westlake: Probation violation (2 charges).

Tyler Gage Lanthier, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); theft under $5,000 (3 charges).

James Cody Watkins, 26, Iowa: Child endangerment.

Matthew James Mansco, 24, DeQuincy: Federal detainer.

Jonathan Bryan Mayo, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shemire Dwayne Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; obscenity.

Malcolm Scott Guillory III, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bradley Wayne Dowden, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; unlawful use or possession of body armor; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

