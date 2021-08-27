Suspects accused of stealing from elementary schools arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two suspects have been arrested and accused of stealing iPads and laptops from three elementary schools in Lake Charles between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO arrested Tyler G. Lanthier, 19 and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Lake Charles, on Friday in connection with the thefts, Vincent said.

CPSO detectives received a tip Aug. 26 identifying Lanthier as a suspect in the burglaries and obtained a search warrant for his, and later the juvenile’s homes.

Detectives recovered stolen items from the schools inside Lanthier’s and the juvenile’s residences, Vincent said. Detectives also located a safe inside the juvenile’s residence belonging to the homeowner, Bradley W. Dowden, 39 of Lake Charles.

The safe contained marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15, steroids and body armor which had been reported stolen through Louisiana Probation and Parole, Vincent said. Detectives also arrested Dowden Friday.

Lanther and Dowden were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lanthier is charged with three counts of simple burglary and three counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $150,000.

Dowden is charged with illegal possession of stolen things; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, unlawful use or possession of body armor, and possession of CDS I. He was released the following day on a $26,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts of simple burglary and three counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

CPSO Detectives John Coffman and Chris Scharp are the lead investigators on these cases.

