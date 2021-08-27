50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Suspects accused of stealing from elementary schools arrested

Tyler Lanthier (left) was arrested in connection with the thefts. Bradley Dowden (right) was...
Tyler Lanthier (left) was arrested in connection with the thefts. Bradley Dowden (right) was arrested on drug and weapons charges.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two suspects have been arrested and accused of stealing iPads and laptops from three elementary schools in Lake Charles between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO arrested Tyler G. Lanthier, 19 and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Lake Charles, on Friday in connection with the thefts, Vincent said.

CPSO detectives received a tip Aug. 26 identifying Lanthier as a suspect in the burglaries and obtained a search warrant for his, and later the juvenile’s homes.

Detectives recovered stolen items from the schools inside Lanthier’s and the juvenile’s residences, Vincent said. Detectives also located a safe inside the juvenile’s residence belonging to the homeowner, Bradley W. Dowden, 39 of Lake Charles.

The safe contained marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15, steroids and body armor which had been reported stolen through Louisiana Probation and Parole, Vincent said. Detectives also arrested Dowden Friday.

Lanther and Dowden were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lanthier is charged with three counts of simple burglary and three counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $150,000.

Dowden is charged with illegal possession of stolen things; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, unlawful use or possession of body armor, and possession of CDS I.  He was released the following day on a $26,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts of simple burglary and three counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

CPSO Detectives John Coffman and Chris Scharp are the lead investigators on these cases.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Hurricane Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 4 p.m. update
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Ida Near Cayman Islands, Hurricane Watch issued for portions of SWLA

Latest News

the crash claimed the life of Jonathon D. Harms, 38, of Longville, who sustained fatal injuries...
Motorcycle crash claims life of Longville man
Angie Cerrato
Police believe 11-year-old girl missing from EBR Parish is in imminent danger
Closures across SWLA
Some residents have made significant progress toward repairing homes and businesses damaged in...
PHOTOS: SWLA before and after Hurricane Laura