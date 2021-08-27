Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The post-Brees era has officially started in New Orleans.
Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the New Orleans Saints have officially named Jameis Winston as their week 1 regular season starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers.
Schefter said that Saints players and staff were spotted yesterday congratulating Winston, who was in a quarterback competition with Taysom Hill throughout camp and preseason for the starting job.
It’s believed that Winston’s first-half performance in the 23-21 preseason win over Jacksonville is what solidified him as the permanent starter. In that game, he threw 123 yards on 9-of-10 passing with two passing touchdowns before he was relieved by Hill.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.