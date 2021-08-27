50/50 Thursdays
Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback

Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston(WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The post-Brees era has officially started in New Orleans.

Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the New Orleans Saints have officially named Jameis Winston as their week 1 regular season starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers.

Schefter said that Saints players and staff were spotted yesterday congratulating Winston, who was in a quarterback competition with Taysom Hill throughout camp and preseason for the starting job.

It’s believed that Winston’s first-half performance in the 23-21 preseason win over Jacksonville is what solidified him as the permanent starter. In that game, he threw 123 yards on 9-of-10 passing with two passing touchdowns before he was relieved by Hill.

