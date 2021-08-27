NICU babies moved during Hurricane Laura celebrate first birthday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A day after Hurricane Laura hit, the babies being treated in the NICU unit of CHRISTUS Oschner St. Patrick’s Hospital were moved to different hospitals because of hurricane damage. Now, those babies are celebrating their first birthdays.

Bexleigh was born two days before Hurricane Laura hit. Her parents were packing to evacuate, but her mother Hannah Willis was scared to leave because she felt like she was so close to having her baby.

Sure enough, on August 25, 2020, Hannah’s water broke.

“It was crazy, it was hectic,” Hannah said.

Willis rushed to the hospital and Bexleigh’s dad Kolby Hafer packed their hospital bags and evacuation bags and met her there shortly after. They both said everything was moving so quickly that they barely had any time to think.

After Bexleigh was born, doctors told Willis she was having some problems with her lungs, and Bexleigh would need to be transported to the NICU unit in a different hospital.

“We’re trying to stay calm while the storm is hitting, hearing all this noise, hearing the ruckus, and then, we’re like, our daughter is at the other hospital,” Willis said.

Willis said she was also being moved around the hospital and could hear the windows shattering while the lights were flickering and the hurricane was ripping through the area.

Bexleigh was 1 of 10 babies moved from St. Patrick’s NICU unit to hospitals in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Beaumont.

Dr. Angel Goodrich, the NICU clinical director, said it was a tough decision to make, but she knew she had to keep the babies safe.

“Honestly, we were hoping we wouldn’t have to evacuate the babies, because we wanted to keep the babies here close to home - especially for the parent’s sake. But once the decision was made that we were gonna have to evacuate the babies, it was emotional for all of the nurses and for me as well,” Dr. Goodrich said.

But now, one year later, those babies are celebrating their first birthday.

“Now, they’re almost a year old or over a year old, and most of them are doing really well,” Dr. Goodrich said.

Bexleigh celebrated her first birthday Wednesday, and her parents said she is growing quickly, happilly and healthy.

Dr. Goodrich said she and the other doctors and nurses learned a lot from this emotional experience and are prepared if another disaster hits Louisiana.

“We definitely learned some lessons and what to do right and what not to do for the next one,” Dr. Goodrich said.

Dr. Goodrich said they started making hurricane safety plans in May and will continue planning with each family as hurricane season approaches quickly.

Hannah said as she looks back on the past year, she is just thankful for Bexleigh and the rest of her family.

“We’re just really thankful that we are here today, and it’s just really given us a lot of perspective, you know,” Willis said. “Family matters, family is number one. As long as we have each other, we’re okay no matter where we go.”

