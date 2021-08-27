Motorcycle crash claims life of Longville man

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Longville man has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3226 shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, according to Casey Wallace, Troop E spokesperson.

The crash claimed the life of Jonathon D. Harms, 38, of Longville, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, Wallace said.

The initial investigation revealed Harms was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 3226 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and for reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned, according to Wallace.

Wallace said Harms was ejected from the motorcycle.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains an ongoing investigation, according to Wallace.

Troopers want to encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. Troopers say the courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

