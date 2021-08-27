Many still waiting to move back into home following devastating year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Are you still waiting for repairs to finish so you can move back into your home? If so, you are not alone.

From a distance, many houses look fine. But inside, much damage, as Cheryl Ware discovered when she opened the door.

“I’d never felt anything like that. Utter disbelief and shock,” Ware said.

The retired English professor can hardly believe she’s been out of her house for a year. There’s still so much to do. Things still out of place. Nothing where it belongs.

“I thought sometime this summer I would have been in,” she said.

Ware has suffered through the process of dealing with insurance companies, adjusters, contractors, materials shortages, costs and more.

“I’ve got a contractor, but now i’m in line with other projects he’s got,” she said.

Like many, her friends and belongings are scattered about.

“I have three different storage buildings in two states. I have friends who were in Mississippi, friends who were in north Texas. I know people who relocated,” Ware said.

Still, she’s starting to see a speck of light. And looking forward to a fresh start and redoing her home. And she’s keeping her sense of humor.

“I might be in by Christmas,” she said.

Cheryl has a family beach house in Texas. She drives back and forth to check progress and make decisions.

“In a way it’s starting to made me realize how much this is home and Lake Charles is home,” she said.

Yet, of one thing she’s sure: ”If we get hit like we did with Laura and this house takes that hit, no. I’m 70. I’m not doing it again.”

No doubt we’ve all learned more patience. And hopefully we’re building back smarter and stronger and showing our resiliency.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.