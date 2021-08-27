50/50 Thursdays
LSU wraps up full week of game-planning for UCLA

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after practice Thursday, August 26, he hadn’t taken part in any discussions about changes to the Tigers’ schedule.

A tropical system is expected in the Gulf of Mexico just as LSU is getting ready to enter game week for its opener with UCLA.

The Tigers just wrapped up a full week of game-planning for the Bruins, which get a jump when they play in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, August 28, against Hawaii, while LSU is doing a walk-thru Friday and a mock scrimmage Saturday morning.

As far as contending with the UCLA defense, Coach O said he’s still not set on playing time at running back.

