Last year’s devastation continues to have impact on housing and realty market

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The widespread devastation from last year’s storms is having a huge impact on the real estate market.

Homes across Southwest Louisiana were decimated by the hurricanes, leaving many looking for a new home, but finding the right price could be tough.

“For our community, obviously, housing continues to be a challenge for many of our residents,” Human Services Director for Calcasieu Parish Tarek Polite said.

In an area where affordable housing has been an issue, Polite says the storms only made the housing market worse.

“I’m pretty sure the number of available units are dramatically lower this time right now than what it was maybe a year ago,” Polite said.

While Polite sees the effects of the devastation across Southwest Louisiana, he remains hopeful for the future.

“But the good news is: I think we are continuously trying to work on the issue, and we’re trying to get as many people back into their homes as quickly as possible and/or keep individuals in their homes,” Polite said.

Realtor Mary Guidry-Ringo says the task may not be as easy as it sounds.

“The need for housing has reflected across the board in so many different industries but especially in real estate,” Guidry-Ringo said. “People that have homes that were damaged or they lost their entire homes and they are now looking to relocate and they want to stay here in Southwest Louisiana.”

Low inventory and an abundance of people looking to buy have led to a seller’s market.

Though it can be tough to find the right place when you look, it’s best to be prepared.

“The interests rates have plummeted to an all-time low, and the demand for housing is great,” Guidry-Ringo said. “So, what I have found in this industry is that for those that are looking buy, the best thing to do is to be prepared.”

That means before you search, get pre-approved by your financial institution and know that some homes last only days on the market.

Now, the police jury does offer an emergency rental assistance program that will help alleviate any struggle those may have faced over the course of the past year.

