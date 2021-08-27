KPLC’s General Manager gives update on hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Like many of SLWA’s residents, KPLC is rebuilding following Hurricane Larua slower than expected due to insurance, building, and paperwork issues.

But even though it’s a year later, KPLC is still committed to getting Southwest Louisiana back in shape.

KPLC General Manager John Ware says he was shocked when he first saw Hurricane Laura’s damage to downtown Lake Charles, especially when he approached the TV station.

“My first impression at first light, coming out to see the tower sticking into our roof,” recalled Ware. “Then coming into this space right where I’m standing here today and seeing the debris filling the studio. Sunlight and rain streaming into the building and just the destruction of everything. It was sickening.”

While KPLC crews kept broadcasting important information to our viewers from locations other than 320 Division St., efforts were made to build a temporary set in our newsroom.

“We are not back to using this studio. We’ve been using our temporary set that we’ve put up and our temporary weather center. We’ve gone through so many things that other people have gone through, businesses and individuals. Insurance, what can you be paid for, materials cost, contractors.”

While decisions are being made whether to rebuild or remodel, Ware says KPLC and Gray TV remain committed keeping Southwest Louisiana informed.

“I talked with our CEO just a couple of weeks ago. He made an absolute commitment to rebuilding the station, the physical property, and making it better, and improving it. We are not giving up on Southwest Louisiana. Our parent company and our station. We intend to serve this community as long as our community will let us.”

Ware says KPLC’s downtown tower will not be rebuilt to its original 500 feet, since that tall of a tower is no longer needed to broadcast our signal.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.