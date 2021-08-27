Hackberry businesses build back following Hurricane Laura

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - As Hurricane Laura came ashore, many wondered what, if anything, would be left of the small community of Hackberry.

Thankfully, Hackberry survived the storm. And over the last year, things have started looking up once again as businesses get back on their feet.

Just days into this year’s shrimping season and things are starting to improve for those that make their living on the water.

But getting back to this point following Hurricane Laura was no easy task.

“It’s just now getting back right,” says Captain Gary Peloquin. “When the conditions are really bad you’ve got muddy water and you’ve got the wrong tide or no tide it’s tough fishing but most people still want to go.”

But Captain Peloquin says giving up isn’t an option.

He says he’s rebuilding his guide service one cast at a time, “You know, you have bad days you just keep going you can’t stop and worry about this and worry about that you have to just keep pluggin’. We had our limit today 20 red and lots of fish.”

Back on land, Mark Trahan is a long-time Cameron Parish Cattleman.

He says, “All my life, my family’s been in it since the late 1800′s right here in hackberry.”

Trahan’s family has weathered their share of storms.

“Laura was probably the toughest one but we didn’t have storm surge.” Yet he says through the tough times the community has learned to overcome, “We get together when the storms hit and we make sure we get our water systems up and we be sure that brown’s grocery is up and we can get fuel and we just work together.”

Just recently the Dollar General reopened its doors followed by Circle A. Even Curries Feed Mart, which lost its doors and windows in the storm is still serving the community.

Its a level of normalcy that takes a special breed of community to muster up in the eye of the storm.

“They’re very resilient everyone helps everyone,” says Trahan. “Because we’re rural we’re kind of offset from the rest of the world and I’m not saying we don’t get any attention but we’re not going to get what they do where the population is greater.”

And so, the community takes stoke in what matters most. Continuing to build a stronger, more resilient school for their children and persevering through faith.

It’s a can-do attitude that’s paying off according to Trahan, “I don’t know what the deal was I know we had a lot of rain earlier this year a lot of production we’re just getting into the hayfields now but the cattle as far as being healthy and the growth rate looks heavy so things are looking really nice for the fall.”

So, from a harvest of shrimp, hay, fish, or cattle the community of Hackberry is focusing on brighter days.

“Down in this area everybody is so damn tough,” Says Captain Peloquin. “They can handle anything really and truly.”

