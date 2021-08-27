Gov. Edwards revisits SWLA nearly a year after Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local leaders, as well as Governor John Bel Edwards, addressed Southwest Louisiana’s recovery and the potential of Tropical Storm Ida.

Edwards said we are not recovered by a long shot, in evaluation of where Southwest Louisiana stands a year after Hurricane Laura. And local leaders, like Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, are still pleading for help.

“The glaring, unacceptable, embarrassing lack of supplemental disaster aid for this community,” Hunter said, re-voicing his frustration on the topic. “Four...four federally declared natural disasters, more than any other community in American history within the span of a year.”

Hunter has been vocal about recovery concerns and the amount of time it’s taken to get help. And now, Southwest Louisiana may be running out of time to recover before the next storm hits.

“Louisiana is very likely to be hit by another hurricane,” Edwards said in discussing Tropical Storm Ida.

With another storm on the horizon, there is still so much damage left from the past year and so much left to do in the process of recovery.

“And we still have businesses boarded up from the last one. Homes have not yet been repaired and reoccupied, or if they’re damaged to the point where they need to be demolished and removed, in many cases that hasn’t happened.”

Edwards said the people of Louisiana are resilient, but everyone has their limit.

With the uncertainty in the gulf, he said now is the time to prepare and make sure to stay on alert in the coming days as the storm continues to develop.

“The Gulf is absolutely ripe in terms of the conditions for rapid intensification of this storm,” Edwards said. “And while the exact track and the exact intensity isn’t known, what I can tell you is if you look at the left limits of the cone of uncertainty and the right limits of the cone of uncertainty, they basically are the Louisiana-Texas line and the Louisiana-Mississippi line.”

