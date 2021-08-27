50/50 Thursdays
First ‘murder hornet’ nest found in 2021 eradicated

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them. (Source: KING/Washington Dept. of Agriculture via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - The first nest of “murder hornets” discovered this year has been eradicated in Washington state.

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them.

The nest was discovered in the base of a dead alder tree. It had nine layers of comb and almost 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

Staff vacuumed more than 100 worker hornets from the nest and caught about 70 more hornets in the area.

The nest was found about a quarter of a mile from the reported sighting on Aug. 11.

Experts believe there are more nests out there. They hope to find them before the murder hornets can produce new queens.

They say it’s important to report any sightings to help eliminate the hornets.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world and considered invasive in the U.S.

They prey on honeybees and other insects and can destroy a hive in just a few hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

