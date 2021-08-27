FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Ida, Hurricane Watch for portions of SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A very similar start to our Friday morning compared to Thursday as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 70′s with a few clouds passing by from time to time. Our afternoon is shaping up to feature a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms developing as we head into the afternoon.

For the near term not much change in our forecast as sunshine will help to warm us into the lower 90′s for our afternoon high and with the upper level low sitting close to the region our daily storm chances will continue as well. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the primary threats we see with any of these storms, so make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door. Much of the same can be expected heading into Saturday as well with lows starting out in the middle 70′s along I-10 with lower 70′s inland. Saturday could also feature a few more showers and storms thanks to the proximity to the upper low and some deeper moisture arriving. Thankfully the nothing tropical is expected over the next day or tow as we have until Sunday before Ida begins to make impacts to portions of Louisiana.

Scattered showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Beyond Saturday is when we have to watch closely as Ida continues to strengthen as it approaches the coastline of Louisiana and not much change has occurred with the last advisory with a landfall still likely in south-central Louisiana during the second half our Sunday. Ida is currently located near the Grand Caymans and is forecast to move northwest over the next several hours and emerging into the southern Gulf by Saturday. Impacts to Southwest Louisiana are still uncertain at this time as it will depend on how far west the system tracks and that will be dependent on how strong high pressure is steering the storm.

Tropical Storm Ida a little stronger this morning (KPLC)

The models will continue to get a handle on the system as we go through this morning as additional data is put into the models as the National Hurricane Center samples the upper atmosphere, which will give a better estimate on how strong the high will be. A stronger high would mean a more westerly track, whereas a weaker high would mean a more easterly track. The farther west the system tracks the more impacts Southwest Louisiana could see and vice versa with a more easterly track meaning less impacts. As of the 4:00 a.m. advisory Southwest Louisiana remains under the cone of uncertainty so we need to keep our guard up.

As of 4 a.m. Friday a Hurricane Watch is in effect from Cameron to the Mississippi/Alabama border; this means portions of Cameron parish are included in this watch. That means hurricane force winds are possible within the next 48 hours. Also a Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Sabine Pass to the Florida border; this means a storm surge is possible in these areas. But the greatest surge would be east of the center at landfall. If the eastward trends continue the watch could be trimmed down, but we likely won’t see that until the landfall location becomes more certain.

SWLA remains in the cone with the latest advisory (KPLC)

For now certain impacts are too vague as we need to get the location of landfall more located, but we could expect higher seas and gusty winds for now and that would be Sunday if the current track holds. Also continue to have a plan in place if you were to have to evacuate and where you would go keeping in mind the areas that could be impacted. For now we just need to stay aware in case we are having to act on these plans.

Latest on the Hurricane Watches and Warnings (KPLC)

So here is the bottom-line: SWLA is in the forecast cone of a potential major hurricane, and we should be preparing for that now. However model trends have been going in a positive direction for us with tracks farther east. Unfortunately, that is not set in stone just yet, hopefully we get more clarity on that Friday. It looks very likely that someone from Louisiana to Mississippi will see major hurricane as soon as Sunday!

Too early for impacts, but gusty winds and higher seas possible (KPLC)

Make sure to stay tuned to the 7Stormteam as we will continue to bring the latest forecast and updates throughout the day on air and online. Hopefully we can continue a good trend to the east, but we will monitor the system as it approaches. For now somewhere from Louisiana to Mississippi could see a major hurricane making landfall. Download the First Alert Weather App to track the latest on the storm as well as our afternoon storms the next few days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.