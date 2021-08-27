‘Death or life without parole,’ Two suspects arrested and charged for shooting death of NOPD officer Briscoe

HOUSTON, Tx. (WVUE) - Houston authorities announced today that two suspects have been charged for the shooting that killed NOPD off-duty Officer Everett Briscoe and critically injured friend D.J. Riculfy at a restaurant in the Galleria area on Sat., Aug 21.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that both suspects are facing the charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder and noted that the maximum sentence for these charges can be “death or life without parole”.

Police announced the arrests of Anthony Richard Jenkins, 21, and Frederick Dwayne Jackson, 19. Ogg said that there is a third suspect Houston Police are looking for who will remain unnamed at this time.

Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson have been arrested for their suspected role in the fatal shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe. (HPD)

“We are sickened by this bold attack,” Ogg said.

The shooting took place in the Galleria area, known for its shops, restaurants, and tourist traffic in Houston.

Ogg expressed frustration that Jenkins and Jackson were out on bond for previous serious crimes at the time of the shooting and said that the pair plus the third suspect were possibly committing crimes to raise money for bond for another person in custody.

Jackson had previously been arrested for following a victim and robbing them in assets up to $40,000 in value in the same area where Briscoe was killed, Ogg said.

Jenkins was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, Ogg said, he was known to have gang ties to a group known as “YSB”.

Chief Troy Finner appeared emotional expressing his condolences to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson for his loss and said that his prayers are with all of New Orleans at this time as anticipated Hurricane Ida approaches landfall this Sunday.

Finner said that he hopes these arrests can begin a process of closure for the Briscoe and Riculfy families.

“This won’t undo what was done but hopefully it can offer some relief,” Finner said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that the case is “far from over” and that mission to make Houston a safer city begins today.

“We said that we would find them and that is what has happened,” Turner said.

Both Truner and Finner gave major credit to the residents of Houston in assisting with the arrests. They said that the arrests were made possible by an abundance of tips sent in from the community. They also said that Crime Stoppers of New Orleans made a major assist when they increased the reward money for information on the suspects.

