Dealing with storm stress

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The prospect of a hurricane is always scary, but especially now, after living through Hurricane Laura.

You might be feeling more anxiety ahead of this new system, and you aren’t alone.

“Seeing the models, people are just really feeling what they’ve probably felt last year and just amplified some because of all the uncertainty with this storm, and still dealing with a lot of negative feelings towards last year.”

As we get ready to welcome the anniversary of Hurricane Laura, our eyes are on the tropics.

“I really do believe a lot of people have PTSD,” he said. “Now times two, it’s just we have no idea what to expect. .”

As licensed professional counselor for Woods Counseling Brent Woods explains,  it is important not to panic.

“In any situation, it just makes you just worked up, and you’re not able to make the decisions that you need to make, you may forget something, you may forget to take pictures of your home,” he said. “So I know that it’s not, this is not fun. This is not anything that we want to do, we didn’t want another one of these this year, but we still don’t know what’s going to happen.”

And for those who might be feeling anxious throughout this time, he has these tips.

“A tip that I can recommend is just to really focus on your breathing,” he said. “You know, it’s a situation where you’re just not in control of anything else, you can focus on what you’re doing with your body and what you’re doing with your breathing, and the more air that we get, the more air that we take in the calmer that we feel.”

He says talking to others also can help.

“Call a friend just still letting them know that you’re not okay, and if they let you know that they’re not okay, then you may feel a little bit of comfort knowing you’re not alone in this.”

Again, while we don’t know the exact path the storm will take, he said, it’s important to prepare - and remember , all of Southwest Louisiana is in this together.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

