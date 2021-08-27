COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 27, 2021 - More than 29k new cases reported over past seven days, 1.9k reported for Region 5
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the latest numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Over the past seven days, the LDH reported a combined 29,942 new COVID-19 cases statewide and a combined seven-day total of 441 new deaths.
The LDH also reports a combined seven-day total of 1,951 new cases for Region 5 and a combined seven-day total of 22 new deaths.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,428 new cases.
· 61 new deaths.
· 2,684 patients hospitalized (45 fewer than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 224 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 173 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 146 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 32 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 25 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 31 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 5 active cases among inmates.
· 26 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.