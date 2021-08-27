Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 27, 2021 - More than 29k new cases reported over past seven days, 1.9k reported for Region 5

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the latest numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Over the past seven days, the LDH reported a combined 29,942 new COVID-19 cases statewide and a combined seven-day total of 441 new deaths.

The LDH also reports a combined seven-day total of 1,951 new cases for Region 5 and a combined seven-day total of 22 new deaths.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,428 new cases.

· 61 new deaths.

· 2,684 patients hospitalized (45 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 224 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 173 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 146 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 31 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 26 active cases among staff members.

