Lake Charles, LA -

Due to the potential of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ida, here are some closures and cancellations for Southwest Louisiana

Allen Parish Schools - Closed Monday

Beauregard Parish Schools - Closed Monday

Calcasieu Parish Schools - Closed Monday

Cameron Parish Schools - Closed Monday

Jeff Davis Parish Schools - Closed Monday

