Closures across SWLA
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures across Southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish
- Lake Charles City Court will be closed Monday, August 30. The city court also says the closure is considered a legal holiday.
- All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.
Allen Parish
Beauregard Parish
Cameron Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish
Vernon Parish
