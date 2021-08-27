50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Closures across SWLA

(KSLA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures across Southwest Louisiana.

Calcasieu Parish

  • Lake Charles City Court will be closed Monday, August 30. The city court also says the closure is considered a legal holiday.
  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Allen Parish

  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Beauregard Parish

  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Cameron Parish

  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Jefferson Davis Parish

  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Vernon Parish

  • All state offices will be closed starting Saturday, August 28, through Monday, August 30.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Hurricane Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - Ida forms into a hurricane
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West

Latest News

Some residents have made significant progress toward repairing homes and businesses damaged in...
PHOTOS: SWLA before and after Hurricane Laura
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 27, 2021 - More than 29k new cases reported over past seven days, 1.9k reported for Region 5
Hurricane recovery has consumed the lives of Southwest Louisiana residents one year after...
SWLA still waiting for federal supplemental disaster aid
Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida
Gov. Edwards, parish leaders declare states of emergency due to Ida