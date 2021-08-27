50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Tropical Storm Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 7 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 a.m. update
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 10 a.m. update
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
This image from video provided by Jeani Rice-Cranford shows Nashville-based helicopter pilot...
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood
Pilot saves people stranded in Waverly floods
Schools in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parish will be closed Monday...
Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis schools closed Monday