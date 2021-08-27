Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis schools closed Monday

50/50 Thursdays
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Schools in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parish will be closed Monday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ida.

“On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, it certainly saddens us to make this announcement, however the safety of students, faculty, and staff will always be our top priority,” a statement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board reads. “We encourage everyone to closely monitor the weather and make necessary plans. We hope everyone stays safe during this time, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our campuses soon.”

Ida is currently projected to make landfall on the east side of Louisiana. Monitor KPLC for the latest tracks and information.

