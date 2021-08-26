TDL: Two-A-Days - LCCP TrailBlazers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2020 was a stand-out season for the LCCP TrailBlazers. They went undefeated in the regular season and made a semifinal appearance for the first time in program history. Despite losing numerous key starters on Offense, the Blazers are confident in rising junior Josiah Bushnell to step up At quarterback.



”I think he is going to have a hell of a year. I mean Josiah’s a very talented kid he can run he can throw it. It’s just developing he’s just young. He just turned 15 in the middle of July,” said head coach Eric Franklin. “He’s built well, he’s put together well one of the better athletes in his age group in the entire southwest Louisiana so I think he’s going to be fine. He reminds me of Dillon a lot.”

Coach Franklin is confident in Bushnell’s ability to lead the offense despite his youth. Bushnell, who shares a lot of traits of former LCCP QB Dillon Simon says he’s been preparing and the offense will lead with the run more this fall.



“I know we’re going to be run-heavy this season, but the passes that we do get I plan on completing them and being real consistent about that,” said Bushnell. “I feel like I’ve been doing a good job, but it’s still coming together since I’m young so I’m still building but I feel like I’m doing good for how young I am.”



The run-heavy offense will be led by LSU commit TreVonte Citizen. The senior running back is coming off a season where he ran for over 600 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He says it’s time for him to step up and be the bell cow back.



“I’m the feature back so I just have to saddle up and just come ready to eat,” said Citizen.

Coach Franklin knows that Citizen is capable of being the top rusher in Class 3A this fall and says it’s time to make sure Citizen gets all the carries needed to see that come to fruition.



“TreVonte wants 2,000 yards and I’m going to feed him just like we’ve been doing. He played both ways so much for us the last two year’s it’s his time to get the ball so we’re going to feed him like we need too,” Franklin said.



The offensive line will have a lot of experience up front. Reginald Burks, a Lamar commit and leader of the group said this season is all about being a force in both the run and passing game.



“Really just running the ball with TC man just trying to get him 2,000 yards and helping Josiah out really,” said Burks. “Help him in pass block and we have to be physical up at the man, get down in the trenches and really help TC out.”



Defensively, LCCP is loaded with experience with nine starters coming back from a year ago. With a linebacker corps of college prospects and a secondary with 4-star recruit Curly Reed and McNeese commit Joe Ward, they have the potential to be one of Class 3A’s elite.



“Last year we held people to a pretty low scoring average so I can imagine it’s only going to be higher because it’s Lake Charles College Prep the standard don’t drop,” said senior linebacker Kendrick Pete.

The current starters on defense for the Blazers look prime to make a statement once the season kicks off. Coach Franklin says it’s because they’re locked in on one particular goal. To be the best.



“They always hear about the team three years ago and how good they were on defense,” said Franklin. “They want to be known as the best defense to ever come through Lake Charles College Prep.”



It’s understandable that expectations are high for the TrailBlazers but head coach Eric Franklin thinks his Blazers are up for the task.



“Remember the feeling from last year. You get so close to one play away from the state championship you don’t get those opportunities often. So, I’ve pretty much been preaching that to them the whole offseason that when the opportunity presents itself you have to go make the play, there’s no way around it and they have done a great job of getting themselves mentally prepared for this season,” Franklin added.



