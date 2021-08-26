SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2021.

James Darrel Young II, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Francisco Cordova Hernandez, 43, Port Arthur, TX: Theft under $25,000.

Esmeralda Ramierez Rodriguez, 41, Port Arthur, TX: Theft under $25,000.

Keishawn Maurice Budwine, 18, Vinton: Battery; disturbing the peace; cruelty to juveniles.

Keith Wayne Robertson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Chrishanski Javanta Edwards, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kendrick Anthony Lee Cooley, 35, Lafayette: Contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Terrance Gregory Landry, 33, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).

Edward Henry II, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Devin Demon Dixon, 30, Gonzales: Contempt of court; possession of a concealed weapon after being convicted of battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Matthew Tyler Fritz, 28, Starks: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Matthew Caleb St Germain, 23, Sulphur: Aggravated assault.

Gregory James Vincent, 38, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Kayla Marie Lede, 28, Houston, TX: Contempt of court.

Christopher Casey Romero, 31, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Jason Dale Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Albert Junior Ceaser, 64, Vinton: Aggravated assault.

Madison Abigail Rogers, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Anthony Terrebonne, 29, Thibodoux: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse (3 charges); conspiracy; identity theft.

Melanie Michelle Barber, 48, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Francell Antoine Byrd, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.

