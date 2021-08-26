50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur opening sandbag location at 3 p.m.

The city is asking residents to bring their own shovels.
The city is asking residents to bring their own shovels.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says sandbags will be available for residents starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The sand and bags will be located at 1551 East Napoleon St., and residents are asked to bring their own shovels, according to the city.

The city says public works crews will be monitoring the storm and actively inspecting and cleaning drainage structures throughout the city over the next few days.

