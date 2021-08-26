Sulphur opening sandbag location at 3 p.m.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says sandbags will be available for residents starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The sand and bags will be located at 1551 East Napoleon St., and residents are asked to bring their own shovels, according to the city.

The city says public works crews will be monitoring the storm and actively inspecting and cleaning drainage structures throughout the city over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.