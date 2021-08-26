50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man returns to new home thanks to nonprofit

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man finally returned home today. After being displaced for nearly a year, 86-year-old Roy Vaussine was given the keys to a new place to call home, thanks to a nonprofit.

Roy Vaussine has been displaced for 363 days after a pine tree ripped through his home during Hurricane Laura.

“I lost a bunch of stuff that I wanted, but that’s the way it goes,” Vaussine said.

Thankful that he wasn’t home at the time, Vaussine said it was a sickening sight to return to the destruction.

“But that’s just one of those things about a hurricane, you know,” Vaussine said. “Of course, I am pretty fortunate because there were a lot of people that were a lot worse off than I was.”

Local nonprofit SBP and other organizations worked to rebuild Vaussine’s home, finishing days before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura.

“We did an intake and found out Mr. Roy was eligible, and now it’s all history,” said SBP team member Hannah Roberts.

“Survivors of natural disasters need help, and our goal is to shrink the time between disaster and recovery,” said SBP project manager Evan Anthony.

As a Sulphur resident of 54 years, Vaussine said he his grateful to finally be home.

“I am going to sit down and rest,” Vaussine said.

Roy Vausssine’s home is the 50th Hurricane Laura-damaged home that SBP has completed in Southwest Louisiana. There are 12 more homes actively under construction and an additional 50 in development.

