Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Letters sent home from American soldiers fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan are the focus of a new McNeese Banners presentation.

“The pain, the hopes, the dreams that are represented in this production are all very very timely because of what is happening right now.”

Banners Executive Director Brook Hanemann is talking the upcoming presentation of “Letters Home”. It’s a play based on real letters sent home to the U.S. by soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The production itself is based off actual correspondence. So the words that you will hear are not created by a playwright. They’re the actual truth of people who have been in that experience.”

With all the chaos of the U.S. evacuating Afghanistan, Hanemann says the message needs to be heard.

“This production could not be more well-timed, considering what is happening in Afghanistan right now. So a lot of the families who have struggled because the people, their loved ones in Afghanistan for a long time, had been away from them so long, their stories are part of this”

“Letters Home” seems to have one theme: the belief that the person standing beside you is more important than you.

“This story is timeless. So anyone who served or had a loved one serve, it’s going to resonate with them regardless of what war they served in.”

“Letters Home” is presented free, thanks to a donation from Reed Mendelson at Ameriprise Financial. It will take place November 11, 2021, Veterans Day, at F.G. Bulber Auditorium on the McNeese campus. Admission is free, but you must reserve tickets ahead of time at the Banners website.

