50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“Letters Home”

By John Bridges
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Letters sent home from American soldiers fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan are the focus of a new McNeese Banners presentation.

“The pain, the hopes, the dreams that are represented in this production are all very very timely because of what is happening right now.”

Banners Executive Director Brook Hanemann is talking the upcoming presentation of “Letters Home”. It’s a play based on real letters sent home to the U.S. by soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The production itself is based off actual correspondence. So the words that you will hear are not created by a playwright. They’re the actual truth of people who have been in that experience.”

With all the chaos of the U.S. evacuating Afghanistan, Hanemann says the message needs to be heard.

“This production could not be more well-timed, considering what is happening in Afghanistan right now. So a lot of the families who have struggled because the people, their loved ones in Afghanistan for a long time, had been away from them so long, their stories are part of this”

“Letters Home” seems to have one theme: the belief that the person standing beside you is more important than you.

“This story is timeless. So anyone who served or had a loved one serve, it’s going to resonate with them regardless of what war they served in.”

“Letters Home” is presented free, thanks to a donation from Reed Mendelson at Ameriprise Financial. It will take place November 11, 2021, Veterans Day, at F.G. Bulber Auditorium on the McNeese campus. Admission is free, but you must reserve tickets ahead of time at the Banners website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Latest information for Invest 99L
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive for this afternoon, monitoring the tropics closely
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2021
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers; watching for possible tropical development too
A Sulphur man returns to new home thanks to a local non-profit.
Sulphur man returns to new home thanks to nonprofit