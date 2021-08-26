Imperial Calcasieu Museum reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles reopens to the public this evening after undergoing renovations.

Ironically, they’re reopening the day before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura which is what originally forced them to close their doors. With the new and improved repairs come new exhibits and events that include a Louisiana Wildlife Art Exhibit which focuses on the unique representation of indigenous animals by Pamela Quarles-Adams in the Gibson-Barham Gallery.

Also opening on Thursday, August 26th is the Branch Out Summer Art Camp 2021 Children’s Exhibit, which displays artwork from children in K-8th who attend the Branch Out Summer Art Camp.

Koasati-Ko-Yomahka Our Coushatta Ways Exhibit will be opening Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit dives into the history and cultural traditions of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Taking a look at the Tribe’s movement from the Tennessee River Valley to the Bayou Blue area in Louisiana and major historical events that have occurred in the last 150 years.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 27 the museum hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $2 for seniors. Masks are required for entry.

For more information, contact the museum at 337-439-3797, by email at impmuseum@bellsouth.net, or visit our website imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.

