Funeral services announced for Lake Charles musician Chester ‘Choppe’ Daigle Jr.

Chester Daigle Jr.
Chester Daigle Jr.(James Funeral Home)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services for local musician Chester Daigle Jr. will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 in Lake Charles.

Daigle, a beloved touring musician and recording artist of over 30 years, died on Aug. 21 at age 63.

After graduating from Lake Charles High School in 1976, Daigle earned a degree in music theory and composition at Northeast University of Monroe.

Daigle’s awards include the Mayors Arts Awards’ Artist of the Year in 2012 and the Juneteenth Black Excellence Award for Brilliance in Music in 2021.

Daigle and his wife Patricia founded Mystery Artists Production and Publishing and the non-profit educational foundation Jazz in the Arts.

Public visitation for Chester Daigle Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church on Aug. 28. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.

Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida
