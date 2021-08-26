FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive for this afternoon, monitoring the tropics closely

A hot afternoon with scattered storms for Thursday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a few showers and storms last night we are starting off on the dry side for our Thursday morning, but it is warm and muggy especially for the areas who didn’t pick up rainfall yesterday. We can expect another repeat today as we start off mostly sunny and see temperatures quickly warming before we track afternoon and evening storms returning as an upper level low moves closer.

We can expect another round of showers and storms into the afternoon (KPLC)

Stepping out the door and heading to work and school we are seeing temperatures back into the middle and upper 70′s across the region and these may drop another degree or so before we turn the dial up once again for a hot afternoon. Much like the last few days we can expect temperatures to climb quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine and highs will manage to reach the lower 90′s for many locations with heat indices near 100. Showers and storms associated with an upper level low will once again be possible with heavy downpours and lightning being the primary threats. Most of the storms will begin to fizzle out by late evening and into the overnight hours before another round is expected moving into our Friday.

Three areas the system could move and three different outcomes (KPLC)

The big question still remains for the weekend and into early next week regarding the tropics. We’ll start off with Saturday and Sunday, which will feature scattered showers and storms each afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Saturday we won’t have any issues regarding the tropics as we will continue to monitor the situation closely, but by Sunday we could be dealing with a Tropical Storm or Hurricane somewhere in the Gulf. A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast as the storm hasn’t developed yet and it likely won’t fully develop and we won’t have a better idea on the exact path until Friday and at the latest Saturday. For now areas along Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi need to watch the forecast closely. Where the center forms will be crucial to the track as a center more north would mean bigger implications for Louisiana possibly and a more southerly low could mean more towards Texas. The 7Stormteam will continue to monitor the tropics closely over the next day and of course bring you the latest information.

Here is the latest information on 99L (KPLC)

Looking into next week the chance for scattered showers and storms will continue through the middle to late week as highs stay steady in the lower 90′s each day. Some drier air is possible late next week and that could help to lower our rain chances just a little, but that is something we will know better moving into next week. For now focus on the next few days as we see scattered showers and storms. We will monitor the tropics closely and remember to go ahead and be thinking about the plan, you don’t have to act on the plan right now, but when we do know the path better it will leave us with little time to prepare as it will be nearing the coast late weekend into early next week. I’ll reiterate now is not the time to panic as there is still a lot of uncertainty as to where the storm is going to move and we will not get a better idea until Friday as the system forms. Now is the time to just think about where you would go or if you are planning to stay in SWLA if this should be an issue for us. The 7Stormteam will continue to provide updates as we get them and of course if it looks to threaten us then we will let you know, but at this time there remains a lot of uncertainty. Hopefully we have better news to report to you as we move into Friday.

Still lots of details to iron out over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

