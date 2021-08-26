Calcasieu Parish briefing on Tropical Storm Ida scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group will update the media and the public on Tropical Storm Ida at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

The Executive Policy Group includes the police jury president, mayors of the six Calcasieu municipalities and the sheriff.

The briefing is closed to the public. KPLC will livestream the update in this story and on our Facebook.

